HC seeks police action over statue unveiled in Begur lake

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the Bengaluru city police commissioner to initiate action against the unveiling of a statue on an island artificially created in Begur lake.

The court has also directed the state government to ensure that strict police vigil is posted near the lake.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka gave the direction after perusing the memo filed by Environment Support Group, one of the parties to the petition, which pointed out that a statue of Lord Shiva was unveiled in the artificial island created within the lake despite the court’s status quo order.

The bench expressed shock as the court’s orders clearly prohibit such activities. The court observed that statutory remedies are available if anyone is aggrieved by its order.

“If what is stated in the memo is correct, the practice of defying the orders of the court has to be deprecated by all concerned. If orders passed by this court are perused, it is clear that all orders are intended to ensure that existing lakes are protected and lakes disappeared are restored and rejuvenated,” the court said.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions alleging encroachment of various lakes in the state, especially in Bengaluru city.

Insofar as Begur lake, the petition questioned the action of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) creating artificial islands to instal statues.

The bench said the legal issue as to whether an island can be constructed in the middle of the lake will have to be looked into.

“There is no religious issue involved in this group of petitions,” the bench said, directing the authorities concerned to file compliance reports by next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the BBMP submitted before the court that status quo has been restored by again covering the statue.

BBMP officials had to take police protection and cover the idol, besides removing the flags installed on the island.