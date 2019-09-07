HC tells govt to notify draft bylaw on waste management

The Karnataka high court directed the government to issue a notification on the bylaw of solid waste management in a month for the scientific management of solid waste in the city.

While hearing a public interest petition, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz expressed displeasure over the failure of the Palike in implementing the draft even after two-and-a-half-years after it was issued.

KPTCL files affidavit

Meanwhile, in another case, KPTCL has filed an affidavit before the high court, stating that the chief secretary to the state government would solve the issue of encroachment of Tree Park in Rajajinagar, 3rd Block, for the construction of an Indira Canteen by the BBMP.

Geeta Mishra, a resident of Rajajinagar, had filed a public interest petition, seeking the removal of illegal structures. The counsel said the chief secretary would resolve the issue by reviewing the land records of the Tree Park. The matter was disposed of the petition.