Heading to Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

Starting this Friday, Bengalureans may no longer be able to head to their preferred weekend getaway spot, Nandi Hills, during weekends, after the Chikkaballapur administration placed restrictions on tourists.

As many as 8,000 people flocked to the popular tourist destination on the first weekend after the Karnataka government fully lifted the lockdown, prompting worries over the spread of Covid-19.

The Chikkaballapur administration's order, according to multiple reports, states that tourists will be denied entry to the hills on weekends from 6 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday. Additional deputy commissioner of the district Amaresh H told The Indian Express that he was worried over the spread of the virus, given that the state-run rooftop hotel was fully booked for the weekend. He also cited a one-kilometre-long traffic jam on the way to Nandi Hills as one of the reasons to bar tourists on weekends.

Nandi Hills is located about 60 kilometres away from the city and 30 kilomtres from the Kempegowda International Airport. It has long been a preferred spot for Bengalureans and other tourists, particularly for watching sunrises.

