Health professionals from govt sector to study hospital management at IIMB

Healthcare professionals from the health and family welfare department are set to attend the Hospital Management Certificate Programme developed by the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB).

Speaking at the inauguration of the second batch of the programme on Sunday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said hospital management courses were the need of the hour, according to a statement.

‘Future of health sector’

“A programme like this will help us improve the administration of public health and shape the future of the health sector,” he said.

He said the government’s goal was to provide accessible and affordable healthcare to all.

“Hospitals are not just about the processes and technology, but also about people. They should be inclusive, responsive and affordable,” he said.

IIMB director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan said the institute would offer free admission to select doctors in government service.

“We urge the government to identify the best doctors for this programme,” Krishnan said, according to the statement.