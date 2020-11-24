Hearing-impaired candidates protest, demand exam admission tickets

Hearing-impaired candidates demand admission tickets

About 40 speech and hearing-impaired students of the Technical Training Centre for the Deaf staged a protest before a private college demanding admission tickets for the exams scheduled on Monday.

The protesting candidates were students of the ITI course at the centre, recently shifted to a private college premises from Bamboo Bazar. “We have paid the fees, but the admission tickets were not given,” a candidate said.

Officials of the National Council for Vocational Training, to which the institute is affiliated, were not available to comment on the issue.

"I brought one of my relatives to appear for the exam all the way from Ballari. Despite paying the fee, the hall ticket was not issued and there was nobody to address the issue," said a person accompanying a candidate to write the exam.

