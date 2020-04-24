Heavy rain lashes B'luru, 16 families shifted to safety

Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru, 16 families shifted to safety in Laggere

Cheeranjivi Kulkarni
Cheeranjivi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 24 2020, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 14:17 ist
Representative image. (Credit: DH Photo)

Rain lashed Bengaluru early on Friday morning, bringing down trees in at least 12 areas while roads and buildings were damaged in several areas, including Lakshmidevi Nagar in Heggere where 16 families were shifted to prevent any casualty in the coming days. No casualties were reported.

Officials in the BBMP control room said heavy rainfall was reported from across the city. Tree fall was reported in Yashwantpur, Yelahanka, Malleshwaram, Cauvery Junction, Marenahalli, Vijayanagar, BTM Layout, Basavanagudi, Tilak Nagar, JC Nagar, Basaveshwaranagar, Vivekananda Nagar, Kodihalli, Shivajinagar, and several areas in the central business district.

Roads were also flooded in several areas, including Koramangala, Madivala, Yashwantpur, Hebbal, BTM Layout 2nd Stage, some parts of Nandini Layout and other areas.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and other officials visited the Lakshmidevi Nagar Slum Board quarters in Laggere’s Ward 69. “Residents of 16 houses have been shifted to a community centre. The BBMP is assessing the damage,” he tweeted.

Power cuts ranging from two to three hours were reported from Byrasandra, Amrutahalli, RMV 2nd Stage, GM Palya, Rayasandra, Munnekolala and other parts of Marathahalli, BTM Layout and other areas. Many residents took to social media to air their complaints against Bescom.
 

