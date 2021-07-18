Heavy rain pounds Bengaluru, many areas waterlogged

Heavy rain pounds Bengaluru, leaves many areas waterlogged

The BBMP control room received reports of tree branches falling in Thalaghattapura, JP Nagar, Basaveshwara Nagar and Vijayanagar

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 18 2021, 01:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 05:11 ist
Witnessing overcast conditions for the whole day, the city received heavy rain late in the evening, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas and major roads.

Among the areas to receive heavy downpour were Rajajinagar, Vijayanagar, Basaveshwara Nagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Yeshwantpur, RT Nagar, Hebbal, Ashoknagar, Koramangala, Madiwala, Wilson Garden, Shantinagar, Banashankari, and Jayanagar, BBMP officials said.

The BBMP control room received reports of tree branches falling in Thalaghattapura, JP Nagar, Basaveshwara Nagar and Vijayanagar, which affected traffic in these areas.

The heavy rain also flooded underpasses near the Majestic area, forcing motorists to wade through stagnant water.

Officials said no damage to persons or property has been reported in the city.

