Hebbal accident: Official ousted for failing to maintain subway

Two days after the accident at the Hebbal bus stand in which a 14-year-old schoolgirl was run over by a garbage tipper attached to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta directed the special commissioner (Administration) to relieve Ashok Bagi, Assistant Executive Engineer, from BBMP duties with immediate effect.

The victim’s family, eye-witnesses and traffic police stated that Akshaya, who died in the accident, was forced to walk over the median to cross the road as the pedestrian subway was flooded with rainwater. The BBMP had not cleared the waterlogged subway despite timely alert by the Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP).

As per the BBMP Chief Commissioner’s letter to the special commissioner, Bagi, attached with the Road Infrastructure-TEC wing of the BBMP, was entrusted with the maintenance work of pedestrian subways and foot-over bridges.

“At the outset, it appears that the AEE has failed to carry out his responsibility. It is directed to relieve him from the BBMP duties with immediate effect,” the internal office note sent to the special commissioner read.

