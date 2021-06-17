Help pours in for woman, grandkid who lost 5 family members to Covid

When her parents and three uncles died of Covid last month, 15-year-old Rashmi and her 52-year-old grandmother Kamakshamma faced an uncertain future.

The teen also had questions over continuing her education after she had only her grandmother for support.

But following a report in DH about their plight on Tuesday, help has been pouring in for them. “Our phone has been ringing off the hook since Tuesday morning,” Rashmi said. “People have been offering all possible help.” While some offered them grocery kits, others have donated money and offered educational services. The two women were surprised when Additional Director General of Police (Railways) Bhaskar Rao visited their home Wednesday evening.

“It was a surprise for us when sir and his friends turned up at our house. He told us that he’d take care of my education as long as I want to study. I’m currently in the ninth grade and he offered to get admitted me to the best of the schools in Bengaluru or any other schools that I want to join,” Rashmi told DH.

Rao presented the duo with a grocery kit and monetary help, besides assuring that his wife, a doctor, will provide counselling services to the teen to help her cope with the trauma.

Losing five loved ones to Covid, woman left to raise orphaned granddaughter alone

“My wife, an adolescent specialist, was moved after reading the report and decided to sponsor Rashmi’s education,” Rao said. “The child wants to become a doctor and we’re ready to take up that responsibility.”

Rao said in awe of Rashmi’s courage: “One should admire that girl. There is a spark in her eyes. It is hard to tell what she had gone through at this tender age. I am a Bengalurean, and I have all the time on my hands. If we do not reach out to her in such times, then when will we?”

Rashmi said she needs more time to think about the offers. “My grandmother is feeling mentally weak, and I don’t want to feel lonely in a new city,” she said. “We’ll stay together for a couple of years and then decide on studying in another city when I join for PU.” Rashmi thanked DH and its sister publication Prajavani for reporting about their plight.