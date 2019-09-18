High court slams top official for not following order

The high court on Tuesday slammed the additional chief secretary of the Urban Development Department for failing to comply with the court order in prescribing punishment for officials responsible for illegal construction.

Hearing a public interest petition filed by advocate S Umapathi, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Mohammed Nawaz, said the official - Dr E V Ramana Reddy - has failed to “apply his mind” under the KMC Act on the BBMP officials. The bench observed, “The court clearly directed to prescribe punishment for illegal construction under section 321(B) of KMC Act for the officials. But the government has prepared a draft rule by proposing an amendment to Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rule 1966.”

The bench also directed to submit a fresh draft rule under section 321(B) of the Act before October 10 and as previously, court initiated contempt proceedings would stand.