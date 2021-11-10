High Covid count in four BBMP wards raises concern

Although the BBMP has succeeded in curbing the Covid outbreak, the civic administration is concerned about four wards that are consistently reporting 25 cases a day.

Koramangala, Hagadur, Bellandur and Begur have made health officials anxious. Bengaluru Urban on Tuesday reported 187 fresh Covid cases, with the active case count continuing to plummet. Around 6,498 people are receiving treatment at various city facilities.

"Increased influx of migrants," said a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike health official as he explained the high case count in the four wards, adding that they have not been tested properly at railway and bus stations.

The civic body’s chief health officer Dr V Vijayendra said migrants entering the city bypassed highways to escape the Covid test. “IT, BT employees and students are returning to the city as everything is unlocked. Even though we’re testing everybody, a few sneak into the city bypassing the check posts,” he said.

Officials have directed ASHA workers to watch newcomers to their locality.'

