High-density corridor project: Second tender also put on hold

The controversial project pertaining to the development of 12 high-density corridors has come under the scanner once again.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has asked the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd to put the tenders on hold, stating that the observations made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai haven't been taken into account.

The government had cancelled the first tender, saying the five-year maintenance cost for the corridors was far higher than the cost set aside for initial improvements.

Bommai also pointed out that the KRDCL had needlessly included some of the recently developed roads in the project and asked for retendering. Following the chief minister’s directive, the KRDCL called short-term tenders in January 2022.

A review meeting chaired by B H Anil Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, PWD, found that all the points that were raised for cancelling the first tender weren't adequately addressed.

"The tenders called for 12 high-density corridors will be put on hold immediately," Kumar said in a letter to the KRDCL. He has asked the tender files for further examination and to understand whether the KRDCL had addressed the points raised by the chief minister.

