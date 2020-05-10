High-tech police chowkis at 340 traffic junctions

In order to protect traffic cops from dust and pollution, the BBMP will set up 340 high-tech police chowkis, of which 23 were opened on Friday.

The new outposts were necessitated as the existing traffic umbrellas have become old at many places and they no longer protect the cops from dust and pollution, the BBMP said.

“The old traffic umbrellas will be replaced with high-tech kiosks at 340 junctions,” the BBMP said, adding the exercise will be taken up in association with the traffic police.

The project will be completed in three phases. The private builder investing in the kiosk will get advertising rights for 20 years and will have to pay a rent of Rs 20.36 lakh in addition to advertisement charges.

In 2018, a nationwide survey had found that as many as 40% of the traffic police constables had high levels of monoxide in their lungs. The harmful gas may lead to major health diseases.

Each chowki will have a megaphone, a CCTV camera, a multi-messaging display system, a fire extinguisher and a first aid box to help the cops enforce rules without worrying about their health.