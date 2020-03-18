Hit-and-run accident kills retired HAL employee

A retired employee of HAL was mowed down by a motorcycle in eastern Bengaluru’s CV Raman Nagar on Monday night, police said.

Jagadish Nagar Sampath S, 69, and his wife Chitravathi were going for a walk near ADA Gate, BEML Junction, when a motorcycle with no registration number on it hurtled towards them around 9.30 pm. Before Sampath could respond, the motorcyclist knocked him down and rode off. Chitravati raised an alarm, drawing passersby. They rushed Sampath to a hospital but he succumbed to injuries later.

Jeevan Bima Nagar traffic police have registered a case of hit-and-run and are reviewing the CCTV footage to track down the motorcyclist.