Hoardings on hold as BBMP's ad rules get a relook

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 23 2021, 00:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 05:28 ist
Credit: DH Photo

The controversial BBMP advertisement rules, which had sought to bring back hoardings banned after the high court order, are likely to be withdrawn to pave way for a revision.

The rules provided for erecting hoardings up to 25 feet high and carrying flexes as wide as nine metres. Even buildings were allowed to host hoardings.

“The rules restricted advertisements at junctions and in places that distract drivers. However, ministers had opposed bringing back hoardings. A minister had noted that the BJP will violate its poll promise if it allows hoardings. Hence, the rules are being reconsidered,” an official said.

“Officials also noted the importance of revenues through hoardings since other revenue sources are dwindling due to the pandemic. A balanced approach will be adopted,” the source said and added that the amended rules will be placed before the CM.

BBMP
Bengaluru
hoarding

