Homebuyers urge govt to empower K-RERA

With the revenue department not taking the execution orders issued by the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) seriously, homebuyers have started demanding an alternative enforcement mechanism to get an early refund or relief from the promoters.

The fresh demand comes at a time when a majority of the K-RERA orders have remained “just a piece of paper”.

K-RERA data shows only 312 home buyers benefited from the 6,111 complaints registered in the regulatory body over the last five years. The money recovered from the promoters or builders, who failed to complete the project on time, is very low. Only Rs 6.8 crore of Rs 245 crore was recovered. That’s 14 of 595 recovery certificates issued.

An alternative enforcement mechanism, homebuyers believe, could be empowering the K-RERA to enforce execution orders that currently lies with the district administration. “If a deputy commissioner or tahsildar does not enforce the orders, the execution powers should automatically be given to the regulatory body,” a homebuyer said.

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Karnataka Homebuyers’ Forum detailed the shortcomings of the existing system. A senior official in K-RERA said they were considering writing to the government seeking powers to enforce the orders.

Check out DH's latest videos