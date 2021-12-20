Homebuyers urge govt to empower K-RERA

Homebuyers urge govt to empower K-RERA

The fresh demand comes at a time when a majority of the K-RERA orders have remained 'just a piece of paper'

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS,
  • Dec 20 2021, 01:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 03:16 ist
Members affected by delay staged a protest in front of RERA office on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo

With the revenue department not taking the execution orders issued by the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) seriously, homebuyers have started demanding an alternative enforcement mechanism to get an early refund or relief from the promoters. 

The fresh demand comes at a time when a majority of the K-RERA orders have remained “just a piece of paper”. 

K-RERA data shows only 312 home buyers benefited from the 6,111 complaints registered in the regulatory body over the last five years. The money recovered from the promoters or builders, who failed to complete the project on time, is very low. Only Rs 6.8 crore of Rs 245 crore was recovered. That’s 14 of 595 recovery certificates issued. 

An alternative enforcement mechanism, homebuyers believe, could be empowering the K-RERA to enforce execution orders that currently lies with the district administration. “If a deputy commissioner or tahsildar does not enforce the orders, the execution powers should automatically be given to the regulatory body,” a homebuyer said. 

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Karnataka Homebuyers’ Forum detailed the shortcomings of the existing system. A senior official in K-RERA said they were considering writing to the government seeking powers to enforce the orders. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

K-RERA
Real esate
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

The temple economy of a state famous for its churches

The temple economy of a state famous for its churches

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

 