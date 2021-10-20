Honeywell Automation selected to lead Bengaluru Safe City project

Honeywell Automation India Limited on Wednesday announced it was selected to lead the Bengaluru Safe City project under the Nirbhaya Fund by the Government of India.

An initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the project aims to create a safe, secure and empowering environment for women and girls in public places to enable them to pursue all opportunities without the threat of gender-based violence or harassment, the company noted in a statement.

The project is valued at Rs 496.57 crore ($67 million).

Honeywell said it will create an integrated command & control centre to manage a state-of-the-art video system that features more than 7,000 video cameras deployed at more than 3,000 locations across the city.

The video system will provide advanced video analytics, including facial recognition, a 'Dial 100' application and drones.

Honeywell will also upgrade the city police department's existing 'Suraksha' app to help improve incident response rate and citizen engagement.

Bengaluru is among eight cities selected for the government's Safe City project, which involves identification of hot spots for crimes against women and deployment of various components, including infrastructure, technology adoption, and capacity building in community through awareness programmes.

The Bengaluru Safe City project will be implemented in phases. Honeywell will operate and maintain the security infrastructure for five years, the statement added.

