Hopcoms announces discount on fruits, veggies

According to the society, the discount can be availed between August 13 and 20

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 14 2021, 05:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 06:11 ist
Credit: DH Photo

State-owned Horticulture Producers Marketing and Processing Co-Operative Society Ltd (Hopcoms) has announced special discounts on vegetables and fruits on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day and Varamahalakshmi puja.

"Currently, the prices of fruits and vegetables have shot up considerably in the market. However, Hopcoms won’t increase the prices during the festive season. We have also decided to offer a discount to the customers," said Umesh S Mirji, Hopcoms managing director.

According to the society, the discount can be availed between August 13 and 20.

Bengaluru
vegetables
fruits

