Hopcoms to door-deliver fruits, veggies; will kick-start service in South Bengaluru

Not to be left behind in the rapidly crowding home-delivery market, state-owned Hopcoms is planning to launch its online service to door-deliver fresh fruits and vegetables.

Though the Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (Hopcoms) launched the services a few months ago on a small scale in Koramangala to test the waters, the plan now is to capture the bigger market.

To begin with, Hopcoms will kick-off the service in South Bengaluru.

Horticulture officials said deliveries will be via the Hopcoms mobile app. The department has tied up with private firm Core Catalyst for package and delivery.

“People must install the Hopcoms app from Google Play Store (android platform) or place their orders by calling the designated phone number,” Hopcoms Managing Director Umesh Mirji told DH. “The order will be delivered to the customer within an hour.”

With its well-established network of franchises in almost every ward in the city, Hopcoms hopes it would connect citizens directly with the farmers to deliver fresh and quality products without middlemen’s intervention.

“Lalbagh will continue to serve as the central place for dispensation of vegetables and fruits. That is the reason we are primarily focussing on South Bengaluru for now,” said another Hopcoms official.

“We do not want to miss out on the freshness and quality of the produce. Depending on the response, we are planning to spread out to other parts of the city.”

Check out DH's latest videos