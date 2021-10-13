Hosapete man detained over Begur double murder

A 25-year-old man from Hosapete has been detained for questioning over the murder of a 36-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter in South Bengaluru last week.

The man identified as Prashanth is said to have befriended Yamuna, the deceased woman, on Facebook.

CCTV footage shows the man — suspected to be Prashanth — meeting Yamuna outside her apartment complex in Begur’s Chowdeshwari Layout on October 6 after her husband Channaveera Swamy left for work.

Yamuna is seen motioning to the man and then walking him to her third-floor apartment.

He’s also seen hurriedly walking out in the afternoon around the time when the murders took place.

Police quoted Prashanth as saying that after reaching the apartment, Yamuna locked the door from the inside. He and Yamuna spent some “private time” and he then went to sleep without wearing so much as a shirt or vest. Yamuna is said to have taken a video of him on the phone.

This led to an argument between them, which snowballed into a fight. Prashanth then killed her and her daughter before sneaking out, according to police.

Police are trying to verify Prashanth’s confession with technical and circumstantial evidence. “Only after thorough questioning will we find out the exact motive for the killings. We may produce him before the court and seek his custody for further questioning,” said a police officer investigating the case.

