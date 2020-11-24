Hospital staff stare at contrasting fortunes as Covid-19 cases drop

As the number of Covid cases begin to fall from late October, thousands of health workers across the state are facing potential job loss or increased workload.

Adding to the general sense of uncertainty are rumblings of a potential second wave of Covid-19 infections, which some medicos fear could materialise in a few weeks.

A government official said a growing number of empty beds in several hospitals and colleges has prompted the state to initiate the process to restart non-Covid services on a larger scale from December 1.

“We are only getting about 900 cases per day in Bengaluru Urban, for example. A large number of beds in government centers are empty. Therefore, we are planning to restart non-Covid services across all government hospitals and medical colleges,” said Dr P G Girish, Director, Department of Medical Education.

He said that at Victoria Hospital, non-Covid services will resume at C and H Blocks. “There is also a concern about the second wave of infections coming,” Dr Girish added.

Left in the lurch

Meanwhile, medical staff are said to be languishing at private hospitals after a November 18 circular from the BBMP mandated that Covid-19 patients be admitted only at government health facilities.

Consequently, the future of several medical professionals, including ancillary staffers, has been thrown into doubt, said Dr R Ravindra, President, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANHA).

“Only about 30% to 40% of beds in private hospitals are occupied. Many medical staff have no work at all. Private hospitals are trying to keep their staff occupied with fumigation and other sanitisation work but if non-Covid services don’t pick up, we will have to do retraining,” Dr Ravindra said. “If that does not help, we will have to resort to retrenchment.”

No end in sight for govt employees

The shunting of new Covid-19 patients into government centres is said to be once again overburdening medical staff at some government hospitals.

At Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), Dr Smitha Segu, nodal officer for Covid-19, said many of the institute’s staffers had been hoping for a breather and a transition to non-Covid services.

“However, we are finding Covid admission numbers increasing once again. Roughly, 40-50 new Covid-19 patients are turning up at BMCRI every day. Some staff are exhausted. On top of this, if a second wave starts, it will severely strain our manpower,” she said.

Contract health workers are also out on a limb.

Vishwaradya H Yamoji, President, Contract Health Workers Association, said hundreds of contract workers across the state have had little or no work in the recent weeks.

“Worse, none of the incentives promised by the government have materialised,” he said.