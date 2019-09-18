Hotel staffer slips to death from staircase

A housekeeper working at a popular restaurant slipped to his death from the second floor of a serviced apartment on Markham Road in central Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Haukhanlam, 44, a resident of Yelahanka, had been working at the Castle Street outlet of the restaurant for the past few years. After finishing his shift, he returned to the apartment around 1 am on September 15.

While going from the first floor to the second, he slipped and fell down as there were no stair railings. A loud thud drew other people to the spot. They were stunned to find him lying in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to Nimhans but died later in the morning, a police officer said.

The restaurant staff complained to the police that the iron railings of the staircase were broken.

Following a complaint from Bruce Khuplianlam, the brother of the deceased, the jurisdictional Ashok Nagar police booked the building owner for causing death by negligence.