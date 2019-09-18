Hotel staffer slips to death from staircase

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 18 2019, 00:54am ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2019, 01:18am ist

A housekeeper working at a popular restaurant slipped to his death from the second floor of a serviced apartment on Markham Road in central Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday, police said. 

Haukhanlam, 44, a resident of Yelahanka, had been working at the Castle Street outlet of the restaurant for the past few years. After finishing his shift, he returned to the apartment around 1 am on September 15.

While going from the first floor to the second, he slipped and fell down as there were no stair railings. A loud thud drew other people to the spot. They were stunned to find him lying in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to Nimhans but died later in the morning, a police officer said. 

The restaurant staff complained to the police that the iron railings of the staircase were broken. 

Following a complaint from Bruce Khuplianlam, the brother of the deceased, the jurisdictional Ashok Nagar police booked the building owner for causing death by negligence. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
accidental death
Comments (+)
 