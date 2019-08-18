Hotel trade licence valid for 5 yrs: BBMP

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad on Saturday announced the extension of the validity of the trade license given to hoteliers in Bengaluru. He was speaking at the Food Awards event organised by Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Associaton.

Restaurants need not renew trade licences for five years, BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad said on Saturday.

Speaking at Food Awards 2019 organised by the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, Prasad added: “Validity of trade licences issued to hotels has been extended to five years.”

A five-fold increase in fine on plastic was announced too, starting September 1. “Penalty on plastic use has been increased by five times, effective from September 1. We will penalise restaurants Rs 25,000 for the first time and Rs 50,000 the second,” Prasad clarified.

Association president P C Rao called for slashing GST on outdoor catering. Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, present at the event, replied that he had already discussed the matter with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and promised that the rate cut would happen after the state government sent the proposal and it was presented in the GST council.