Hotels dish out Appu's favourites in tribute to actor

Hotels dish out Appu's favourites in tribute to actor

The festival also urges his fans to hit the theatres to watch the late actor's last movie – Gandhada Gudi

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS,
  • Oct 28 2022, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 04:20 ist
A cut out of Puneeth at Basaveshwar Khanavali in Jayanagar. Credit: DH Photo

Over 100 restaurants across the city are paying tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar the foodie by hosting 'Flavours of Gandhada Gudi', a special food festival, during his death anniversary.

The festival also urges his fans to hit the theatres to watch the late actor's last movie – Gandhada Gudi. 

"Appu was a foodie and would frequent restaurants in the city. He also had a cordial relationship with owners and chefs. Puneeth's fans approached us with the concept and we thought it was the best way to pay tribute to the love he bestowed on us," said P C Rao, president of Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA).

While many restaurants held a two-day show over the last weekend owing to the response from Appu’s fans, some eateries have extended the fest and special offers are set to go on till November 5.

Radisson Blu on the Outer Ring Road is paying a culinary tribute to Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar. Their south Indian chef Cheluvanarayan, a native of Melkote, has carefully curated Puneeth's all-time favourite dishes like Donne Biryani, Akki Rotti, Hurida Meenu, Nalli Mule, Thatte Idli, Hookosu Palya, Tharkari Fry, Masala Uddin Vade and Mallige Jamun. 

Many other restaurants also offered special dishes, including a list of the late actor's favourites from mutton biryani to sabbakki payasa. "While a few restaurants carried their usual menu as the Powerstar loved it, a few others introduced new items to add to his favourite dishes," Rao said. 

Apart from a special menu, cutouts of Puneeth Rajkumar, photo booths and discounts have attracted crowds at most restaurants. Ashok Pai, owner of the Basaveshwar Khanavali in Jayanagar, told DH, "We have put up posters and cutouts of Puneeth Rajkumar. Many come over just to take a picture with the cutout and the response has been overwhelming."  

Puneeth's fans are thronging the eateries. Raghu Poojary from Ragoo's Kitchen in Mahalakshmi Layout said he has served at least 1,000 biryanis a day over the last week and hopes the business will pick up in the next few days. "For the last one week, we have served more than 8,000 biryanis. The enthusiasm among people is high," Raghu said. 

Ragoo's Kitchen is also offering one free biryani for every customer.

Puneeth's family have also visited a few restaurants in the city to savour the delicacies.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Puneeth Rajkumar
restaurants

What's Brewing

City biker Santosh remembers to fight another day

City biker Santosh remembers to fight another day

Hotels dish out Appu's favourites in tribute to actor

Hotels dish out Appu's favourites in tribute to actor

Puneeth's last film 'Gandhada Gudi' hits screens today

Puneeth's last film 'Gandhada Gudi' hits screens today

'Kantara' finds itself in a series of controversies

'Kantara' finds itself in a series of controversies

22 years of Big B, SRK, Aishwarya-starrer 'Mohabbatein'

22 years of Big B, SRK, Aishwarya-starrer 'Mohabbatein'

'When's baby coming?' Chinese authorities ask newlyweds

'When's baby coming?' Chinese authorities ask newlyweds

Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India

Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India

In Pics | India's stunning Blue Flag certified beaches

In Pics | India's stunning Blue Flag certified beaches

 