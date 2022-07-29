House committee unhappy with KG Layout progress

The State Legislature Committee on Petitions has reviewed the progress of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, which is yet to be completed despite multiple assurances by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

On Thursday, committee members met Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, and BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda.

It is learnt that the members were not happy with the BDA as it failed to meet the targets set by the committee during its field visit around two months ago. To ensure such delays are not repeated, Rajajinagar MLA and former minister S Suresh Kumar reportedly volunteered to review the progress of the housing layout every month.

Currently, civil works for providing basic infrastructure work at the layout have been moving at a snail’s pace.

The BDA is yet to clear pending bills worth Rs 250 crore that it owes construction firms. The authority has not even deposited Rs 58 crore to Bescom for setting up electrical substations.