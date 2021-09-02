'House of Grace': Lending a helping hand

The Lions Club Whitefield organised a charity event last week at the 'House of Grace' on Hoskote Road in eastern Bengaluru.
All the girls at the orphanage were provided with school fees for a year, woollen clothes and toiletries.
A sum of Rs 1.50 lakh was donated to the management of the orphanage.
