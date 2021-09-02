'House of Grace': Lending a helping hand

'House of Grace': Lending a helping hand

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 02 2021, 03:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 03:35 ist
The Lions Of Whitefield had organised a charity event last week at the 'House of Grace' on Hoskote Road in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

The Lions Club Whitefield organised a charity event last week at the 'House of Grace' on Hoskote Road in eastern Bengaluru.

All the girls at the orphanage were provided with school fees for a year, woollen clothes and toiletries.

A sum of Rs 1.50 lakh was donated to the management of the orphanage. 

Bengaluru
India News
Karnataka

What's Brewing

