Housing minister inspects KHB apartment

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 29 2022, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 05:14 ist
Housing Minister V Somanna. Credit: DH Photo

Housing Minister V Somanna on Thursday inspected Diamond Township, an apartment society constructed by the Karnataka Housing Board around six years ago.

The inspection was taken up following complaints from residents that some of the basic works promised during the sale were not completed. They have also complained of shoddy work. 

The minister gave the officials concerned two months to address and solve the issues raised by the residents. He threatened to file a police complaint if the repair works are not taken up. 

V Somanna
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Jazz in Bengaluru upbeat, but venues too few

Challenges aplenty for Kannada stand-up comedy 

Summer camps struggle to make a comeback

DH Toon | Language row: 'Some jobs for the jobless'

North stars are insecure of South Indian actors: RGV

Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

Veteran actor Salim Ghouse dies of heart attack

'Punjab skeletons are of soldiers killed by British'

 