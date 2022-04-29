Housing minister inspects KHB apartment

Housing Minister V Somanna on Thursday inspected Diamond Township, an apartment society constructed by the Karnataka Housing Board around six years ago.
The inspection was taken up following complaints from residents that some of the basic works promised during the sale were not completed. They have also complained of shoddy work.
The minister gave the officials concerned two months to address and solve the issues raised by the residents. He threatened to file a police complaint if the repair works are not taken up.
