How property sharks sold govt land to BDA 30 yrs ago

The BDA paid crores of rupees and gave alternative sites to 12 people, who had “sold” it 24.27 acres of government land in Bengaluru South taluk by forging documents over 30 years ago.

The incident comes across as a classic case of nexus between land sharks and officials, where government land was encroached upon and documents were forged before it was sold off to unwitting people.

In this case, the land was sold to a government agency, Bangalore Development Authority.

The Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Special Court, comprising chairman Justice H N Narayan and revenue member B R Jayaramaraje Urs, passed an order in the matter recently.

The court directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to conduct an inquiry against the 12 individuals and the officials in two months and issued summons to all the respondents.

K S Lakshman and three other residents of Yellukunte village, Begur hobli, Bengaluru South taluk, had petitioned the special court, alleging that 12 people had illegally received compensation from the BDA for the 24.27 acres in survey number 13 at Yellukunte.

Arguing for the residents, advocate P Suresh stated that the land originally belonged to the government and was classified as ‘muffat kaval’ and that entries had been made to this effect in the RTC in 1986. In the same year, the BDA started acquiring land for a residential layout.

The BDA paid compensation to the 12 individuals who didn’t have any title deeds or rights over the land. They did not even produce any proof of having filed either form 50 or 53 for the regularisation of their unauthorised occupation.

Court order

Considering the allegation, the special court ordered: “Cognisance of an offence punishable under Section 4(3) of (the) Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act, 2011 (imprisonment of one year and extended up to three years and penalty Rs 25,000), is taken against (the) respondents. The ACB is directed to conduct an inquiry against all the accused within two months.”