HPCL launches quality assurance drive

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) launched a month-long quality assurance campaign at its petrol pumps on Wednesday.

DGM-Retail of Bengaluru Region Naveen Kumar inaugurated the campaign along with senior officers Sai Sudhamayee and K V Ushadevi.

Kumar said HPCL has been regularly conducting checks and other events to spread awareness among the customers and the general public about quality and quantity.

Members of the general public can utilise special arrangements made at the petrol pumps for easy ‘hands-on’ ascertaining of the product’s quality and quantity aspects, as per the prescribed testing procedure. Luck participants in the testing process will be rewarded. The campaign will continue till July 10.