Human chain from Mekhri Circle to Freedom Park today

A human chain of over 5,000 people will be formed from Mekhri Circle to Freedom Park on Saturday, to observe World Organ Donation Day.

"The human chain will include students and ASHA workers. Additionally, those working in the health sector will stand to form the shape of kidneys at Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, from 8 am to 8.15 am," said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar at a press conference on Friday. Sudhakar along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and a few officials will take a pledge to donate organs.

At an event in Vidhana Soudha, Bommai will felicitate those who donated the organs of their kin. Organ recipients will share their thoughts as well.

Sudhakar said that over 11,000 people in the state have taken an online pledge to donate organs, facilitated by the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO).

He said the government is planning to launch an air ambulance facility to hasten the processes of organ donation, harvest, transport and transplant.