Human trafficking case: NIA files charge sheet against 13 Bangladeshi citizens

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Monday filed a charge sheet against 13 Bangladeshi nationals involved in human trafficking.

The accused named in the charge sheet filed in the NIA court are Rafik alias Ashraf Mandal alias Boss Rafi, Sobuj Shaik, Md Rafikdul Islam Ridoy alias Ridoy Babo alias Ridoy Babu, Rakibul Islam alias Sagar, Md Babu Molla alias Mohammad Babu Mohammad Anwar Shaikh, Md Alami Hossen alias Rafsan Mondal alias Rafsan, Md Dalim alias Dalim Ahmed Jibon, Hossain MD Azim alias Azim Choryor, Mohammed Jamal alias Md Jamal alias Jamal, Enamul Haque Shuzan alias Raihan Shaik alias Raihan Ghazi, Md Ruhul Amin alias Rasal Khan, Riday Islam alias Rocky Khan and Mohammed Milon Biswas.

The NIA had taken up the case on July 13 under IPC Sections 120B r/w 370, 120B r/w 370A (2), 343, 465, 468, 471; Sections 14A (b) and 14C of the Foreigners Act, 1946; Sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Police raided their premises after the gang rape of a Bangladeshi woman came to light and the accused individuals were detained in a case registered in Ramamurthynagar. The officer investigating the case alerted the Ramamurthynagar police about the accused illegally entering India and running a flesh trade.

During their investigation, NIA officials found that the 13 accused illegally crossed over into India and trafficked Bangladeshi women by promising them jobs. The women were then confined in rented accommodations and forced into sex work.

The accused have also forged identity cards and used them to obtain genuine Indian documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards for themselves and for their victims. Further investigations are underway.