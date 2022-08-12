I-Day gift: Hop onto BMTC buses for a free ride

I-Day gift: Leave your car, hop onto BMTC buses for a free ride

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 12 2022, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 04:38 ist

The BMTC has come up with a novel outreach and citizen-friendly effort for the Independence Day. The city bus service has appealed to people to leave their vehicles behind and board the buses for free as it wants to encourage people to shift to public transport.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said the free travel initiative, organised as part of its silver jubilee celebrations, is aimed getting more people to experience the freedom and joy of travelling in buses.

“Buses offer the best commuting experience with safety and security. There are people who have not boarded a BMTC bus for different reasons. For example, a regular passenger may not have had experience of travelling in Volvo buses. We want our buses to be the most popular mode of transport,” said BMTC Managing Director G Sathyavathi.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has seen its average daily ridership drop gradually from 50 lakh in 2013-14 to about 27 lakh in the two quarters of 2022-23. While the numbers are encouraging compared to the 15-20 lakh numbers seen after the lifting of the lockdown last year, officials want to harness the full potential of the buses.

Faced with high expenses on salary and fuel, transport corporations have become dependent on the government for funds due to low revenue. The BMTC is also facing a shortage of more than 2,000 drivers.

Experts, including the head of the government-appointed committee, and activists have suggested to the government to infuse transport corporations with funds in the interest of promoting public transport.

“The idea of public transport becoming even very cheap is anathema to many people in Bengaluru. The single biggest problem in Bengaluru is reducing the dependence on private vehicles. Making buses and other modes of public transport safe, affordable and secure is the first step towards making the city liveable,” said Srinivas Alavilli, head of civic participation at Janaagraha.

75 new e-buses

The BMTC will induct 75 new electric buses. The large (12-metre length) e-buses procured through central assistance will be run from Yelahanka. Fast-charging facility has also been set up at Kempegowda Metro Station. BMTC officials said they plan to induct these buses into the fleet by the end of October.

