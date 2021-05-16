‘I want to live...’ Covid patient’s video from hospital bed goes viral

A Covid patient’s fervent appeal from his hospital bed for the authorities to go hard at the pandemic and improve healthcare for patients has touched several hearts.

In the video that went viral on social media, Daniel K T, seen on his bed at Baptist Hospital wearing an oxygen mask with the message “share this till it reaches the Chief Justice of India”, urged administrators, decision-makers and officials to contain the rapidly spreading disease.

“I want to live,” Daniel tells in the video. “And I want Karnataka to stay alive. Please do something.”

Daniel urged the IAS officers to take charge of the administration, calling them the country’s finest and trained administrators.

Pointing out that the police force is already overwhelmed, Daniel urged officials to create more green corridors to let ambulances carry patients quickly to hospitals.

Bengaluru being the IT hub that houses corporate behemoths, Daniel said the companies based here must provide their technological prowess to help the government combat Covid-19.

He also urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah to bury their differences and work together for people’s welfare.

“There is a huge problem in the country and the administration must show itself now. IAS officers should be posted at medical facilities to collect information and implement relief measures better,” Daniel told DH.

Daniel concluded his heart-wrenching message on a positive note, saying he would defeat the virus with the excellent care he is getting.

He also thanked the medical fraternity and frontline workers for their relentless service all through the pandemic.