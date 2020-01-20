IAF inducts first Sukhoi-30 squadron with BrahMos missile

In a ceremony attended by senior officers of the armed forces, South India’s first Sukhoi-30 squadron was formally inducted into the Indian Air Force at Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, on Monday.

The newly-resurrected unit, 222 (Tigersharks) Squadron, will operate in the maritime strike role. Squadron aircraft will be equipped with the Brahmos medium-range supersonic cruise missile, which has a secondary function as an anti-shipping missile. The missile has a range of 290 kilometres.

The squadron was resurrected with an initial strength of six aircraft and will build up to its full strength of 18 machines by the end of 2020.

"The Indian Ocean Region (IOR), which is a central maritime spread, bordering three continents, has an important role to play in regional peace, security, and prosperity. The IAF is an intrinsically strategic force and is all set to extend the reach into the vast IOR," Air Marshal Amit Tiwari, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command said in a statement.

The 222 Squadron was originally raised at Air Force Station Ambala on September 15, 1969, with the-then newly purchased Sukhoi Su-7 aircraft. In July 1971, the Squadron moved to Air Force Station Halwara and saw action during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

The squadron’s service during this conflict was meritorious. It was awarded one Mahavir Chakra, three Vir Chakras, three Vayu Sena Medals and two Mention-in-Dispatches. The Squadron had been number plated (or frozen) in 2011 after its Mikoyan Gurevich MiG-27s were withdrawn.

Highlights:

> The IAF’s total strength of Sukhoi-30s is 272, out of which 260 have been delivered so far. The balance is due to be delivered by the end of the year.

> Poor engine reliability has badly affected the Su-30 MKI fleet with serviceability rates hovering at around the 60% mark. Poor reliability has resulted in the destruction of 12 IAF Su-30s in crashes since 1997. The IAF has previously said that it is looking to purchase a dozen new Sukhois to make up for the losses.

> The 2.5-tonne BrahMos missile is the heaviest weapon to be lofted airborne so far by the Sukhoi 30. The missile has a top speed of Mach 3.