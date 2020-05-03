IAF squadron leader pulled out of car, beaten in road rage

An Indian Air Force squadron leader was brutally attacked by seven men following a road rage in northern Bengaluru last week, according to a police complaint.

Amod Sanjay, 30, posted at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, was driving to the market along with his wife when a scooterist allegedly rode rashly and almost brushed against his car around 8.15 pm on April 24. Sanjay applied sudden brakes. Although there was no accident, the two men had an argument and moved on.

Sanjay and his wife subsequently went to the market, did some shopping and drove back to their flat in Dwarakanagar, Kattigenahalli, around 8.40 pm. But just as they reached the entrance of their apartment complex, the same scooterist was waiting there along with six other men.

The group intercepted the car, and the scooterist punched Sanjay in the face. He then snatched the car key and pulled him out. Three members of the group then rained blows on Sanjay for the next 20 minutes.

The group left only after breaking the car key and damaging his car’s bumper.

Sanjay later learnt that the scooter rider is one Madhu who lives in the same apartment. He filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Bagalur police on April 30 after receiving treatment for his injuries.

Bagalur police said they had registered a case of assault causing grievous hurt and causing damage to the car against Madhu and six others.

Some of them have been detained and further investigations are underway, the police added.