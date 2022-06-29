IAS cadre officer to head Bengaluru's new waste management company

Contrary to the original plan of appointing an experienced professional to head the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) - conceptualised to improve delivery of services in the city - an IAS cadre officer has been given the mantle to run the newly-established entity.

While the company aims to recruit 50 per cent of the staff from the ‘open market’, the top posts will be filled from the government, leaving only ‘subordinate posts’ for the direct recruits.

These decisions were taken at the recent meeting of the Board of Directors where the organisational structure of the company — which has already moved out of BBMP’s head office — was approved. Solid waste management is the third responsibility taken away from the Palike after water supply and electricity.

As per the new structure, the chief commissioner of BBMP will be the managing director of BSWML, while an IAS cadre officer will be the chief executive officer (CEO). Another key post, called chief operating officer (COO), will be equivalent to that of the joint commissioner of BBMP. Sources privy to the development said the COO would be from the open market.

According to the Articles of Association of the company, the company was expected to appoint a CEO, COO, manager, chief financial officer, company secretary and any other key managerial personnel, collectively called management team, who are neither a government servant nor a government servant.

The company has been broadly divided into three verticals: collection and transportation of waste, plant wing (processing and energy plants), and thirdly sanitary landfill wing. It is learnt that marshals and assistant executive engineers will supervise door-to-door collection of waste.

As a large part of the solid waste management activities has been handed over to the new entity, the BBMP will only be responsible for the sweeping of streets, pourakarmikas and maintenance of public toilets.

Dr H C Sharat Chandra, former chairman of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) said the new company will not make any difference or value to the city.

“With the new arrangement, the company will be able to spend more without any responsibilities,” he said.

“The whole idea of conceptualising a corporate set up is to bring professionalism in the delivery of services. With the same set of officers running the new company and the continued political interference, there may not be any difference to the City,” he said.

BBMP Special Commissioner Dr Harish Kumar pointed out that the new entity will have over 50 per cent of the staff hired directly from the open market. “A search committee has been set up to identify environment engineers who are well-versed in solid waste management. What we currently have is a temporary arrangement,” he said.