ICSE exams: Students told to chose options by June 22

Schools affiliated to the Indian Council for Secondary Education (ICSE) in Bengaluru have asked students to send in their option on attending exams for Class 10 and 12 by June 22.

The board has sent messages to parents and students asking whether the student wants to appear for pending exams or be marked according to the performance in pre-board exams or internal assessment.

This follows a petition by a parent in the Bombay High Court seeking to cancel the exams in view of a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The exams postponed due to the lockdown are now scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 14. However, several parents want the exams cancelled.

According to the message sent by one of the schools in South Bengaluru, the students are given two options - either they appear for the rescheduled exams or choose to have their results based on their performance in the pre-board exams or internal assessment.

The option is available only for the pending exams. The result of the subjects for which exams were already conducted will be calculated as per performance in the exam only.

The board also clarified that the students will not be entitled to make a subject-wise choice between the two options for pending exams.