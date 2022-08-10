Idgah: Parishad chief booked for provocative statement

The Chamarajpet police have taken up a suo motu case against S Bhaskaran, president of Vishwa Sanatan Parishad, for making a statement about demolishing Qibla wall at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet.

Sub-inspector Nagendra filed a complaint against Bhaskaran. In the complaint, the SI said the issue of owning and using the maidan is under discussion between the Wakf Board and BBMP.

In this context, Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP (west), held a peace meeting with the religious leaders on Tuesday. He appealed to all the leaders to not indulge in any violence or make derogatory statements about the maidan. The meeting was convened to clear the air about activists from the Hindu and Muslim communities having made statements about wanting to celebrate Ganesha and Independence Day at Idgah Maidan.

On August 6, the BBMP had issued a statement saying that the maidan belongs to the Revenue Department. The police also stated in the complaint that Bhaskaran had made a statement before the media that Wakf Board should remove the Qibla wall or that it should be demolished by the government. He further said that if the authorities didn’t demolish it, he and a few others would demolish it on December 6 on the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

Bhaskaran also stated that organisations from neighbouring states are in contact with him and that they would gather people in thousands and demolish the wall.

The complaint stated that his statements could hurt religious sentiments and create law and order problems.

The FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 153 A - promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and others, doing acts prejudicial to maintain harmony and 295 A, which states deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting it's religion or religious beliefs. Further investigation is on.