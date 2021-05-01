IDIOT syndrome could be complicating Covid treatment, warn doctors

As more people are self-medicating with information gleaned from Google searches, doctors say such attempts are interfering with Covid-19 treatment.

They have appealed to people not to let the IDIOT (Internet Derived Information Obstruction Treatment) Syndrome hurt their efforts to save Covid patients.

Doctors treating Covid patients for several months say that IDIOT Syndrome is actually blocking access to treatment. Some Google their symptoms and are self-medicating, making the situation more dangerous.

“Besides interfering with the treatment, IDIOT Syndrome also causes depression and fear among the public,” said Dr C N Manjunath, director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and member of the state’s Technical Advisory Committee for Covid-19.

Doctors said those addicted to googling stuff are suffering more in the pandemic. “Those turning to the internet for every single issue are badly affected now,” said a senior doctor from Victoria Hospital.

Rather than reaching the hospital, people with symptoms are relying more on medication they find on the internet. Even as they reach the hospital after their symptoms grow severe despite self-medication, patients refuse to tell doctors the medication they took.

“The consequences of IDIOT Syndrome have become a new worry for doctors treating Covid patients,” Dr Manjunath said.