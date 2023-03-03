II PU exams: Free travel for students on KSRTC buses

The KSRTC has announced free bus passes for second-year PUC students for the exams that will be held from March 9 to 29.
Students can travel for free from their residence to the exam centre and back on KSRTC's city, suburban, ordinary and express buses on exam days, provided they produce their admit cards, according to a news release.
