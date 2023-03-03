II PU exams: Free travel for students on KSRTC buses

II PU exams: Free travel for students on KSRTC buses

Students can travel for free from their residence to the exam centre and back on KSRTC's city, suburban, ordinary and express buses on exam days

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 03 2023, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 10:49 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

The KSRTC has announced free bus passes for second-year PUC students for the exams that will be held from March 9 to 29.

Students can travel for free from their residence to the exam centre and back on KSRTC's city, suburban, ordinary and express buses on exam days,  provided they produce their admit cards, according to a news release.

Check out DH's latest videos

