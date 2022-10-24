IIA ready reckoners bust solar eclipse myths

Research students of the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) have come out with short YouTube reels explaining the solar eclipse in local languages, including Kannada, to dispel myths surrounding the phenomenon and instill scientific temper among kids.

Apart from releasing short video clips - each about two minutes long - the IIA will also live stream Tuesday’s partial solar eclipse on its YouTube channel from 4 pm.

Research student Akhil Jaini, who released a video clip in English, urged youth and children alike to participate in the IIA’s #EclipseEating campaign to bust myths surrounding the solar eclipse.

“Many people often ask us whether we should cook and eat during the eclipse. Of course, we encourage people to break this myth. Eating and eclipse have nothing to do with each other. Therefore, we are launching the selfie campaign,” he said.

He also stressed myths about pregnant women and answering nature’s calls.

“Pregnant women can go out provided they don’t directly see the sun with bare eyes. And, answering nature’s calls won’t invite any trouble. Not answering them in time can certainly invite trouble,” he quipped.

Quoting Aryabhata, Jaini stated that the solar eclipse was not a sign of a bad omen, but a natural and scientific phenomenon.

Another IIA research student Amruta Rao, in a 1.53-minute clip, explained the solar eclipse in Kannada stating that the phenomenon occurs when the moon is positioned in between the sun and the earth for a few minutes. In the case of a partial solar eclipse, the moon covers only some areas of the sun’s disc.

She added that during the new moon (Amavasya) the sun, moon and earth almost come in a linear configuration, whereby from the earth we can see the moon without any sunlight falling on it. “But at times, as on October 25, the sun, moon and earth will almost be on the same plane resulting in the moon appearing to cover the sun partially for a period of time causing a partial solar eclipse,” she explained.

The IIA website stated that the explainer clips were available in seven languages - Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Garhwali, Punjabi and Gujarati by the IIA’s Science Communication, Public Outreach and Education (SCOPE) wing.

Bengaluru residents will be able to experience the solar eclipse for about 45 minutes on Tuesday. Only 10% of the eclipse will be visible between 5.12 pm to 5.49 pm when it occurs.