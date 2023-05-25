IIIT-B signs MoU with Novo Nordisk for research, skill development

Denmark-headquartered healthcare company Novo Nordisk has signed an MoU with the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B), for research collaboration and skill development for the next two years.

The research collaboration will be mainly in the areas of data security and privacy of electronic health records, and digital identification of patients for universal healthcare schemes. It will involve short-term training, projects, workshops and hackathons.

Prof Debabrata Das, IIIT-B Director, said the collaboration is aimed at driving innovation and developing novel solutions for the pharma industry.

With Novo Nordisk's expansion plans in Bengaluru, students will also have opportunities for jobs and internships. The company's MD, John Dawber, said the company will be adding over 500 new skilled positions in Bengaluru annually.