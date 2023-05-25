IIIT-B signs MoU with Novo Nordisk for research

IIIT-B signs MoU with Novo Nordisk for research, skill development

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 25 2023, 01:03 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 02:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Denmark-headquartered healthcare company Novo Nordisk has signed an MoU with the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B), for research collaboration and skill development for the next two years.

The research collaboration will be mainly in the areas of data security and privacy of electronic health records, and digital identification of patients for universal healthcare schemes. It will involve short-term training, projects, workshops and hackathons. 

Prof Debabrata Das, IIIT-B Director, said the collaboration is aimed at driving innovation and developing novel solutions for the pharma industry.

With Novo Nordisk's expansion plans in Bengaluru, students will also have opportunities for jobs and internships. The company's MD, John Dawber, said the company will be adding over 500 new skilled positions in Bengaluru annually.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
memorandum of understanding
IIIT-B

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

Paralysed man walks via thought-controlled implants

Paralysed man walks via thought-controlled implants

Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study

Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

 