IIM Bangalore achieves 100% summer placements

IIM Bangalore achieves 100% summer placements

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 14 2020, 20:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 20:36 ist
Credit: iStock photo.

All 525 eligible students of IIM Bangalore were recruited for summer placements by over 130 companies, which made 529 offers.

Roles offered included in the domains of PE/VC, Business Analytics, Consulting, Finance, General Management, IT/Product Management, Operations, Sales and Marketing", IIMB said in a statement on Monday.

"The entire process of summer placements was conducted online, all 525 students, including PGP and PGP BA students, were placed in less than a week of starting the process, said Professor U Dinesh Kumar, Chairperson of Career Development Services at IIMB.

"Traditional recruiters have supported us by bringing in new roles across divisions. New recruiters have come in. Other than the domain of Consulting, students have also received a large number of offers for S&M (95), General Management (81) and Finance (71)," said Anushree Jibhakate, Student Placement Representative, IIMB.

Accenture, Amazon, Bain, BCG, Kearney and McKinsey were the top recruiters, it was stated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IIMB
IIM
Jobs
Employment

What's Brewing

This ring can flag Covid-19 even if symptoms are subtle

This ring can flag Covid-19 even if symptoms are subtle

Apple iPhone 13 retail box to become slimmer in 2021

Apple iPhone 13 retail box to become slimmer in 2021

Storms help douse Australia's Fraser Island bushfire

Storms help douse Australia's Fraser Island bushfire

How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is turning women to chess

How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is turning women to chess

Scientists look to bats for signs of next pandemic

Scientists look to bats for signs of next pandemic

 