More than 600 students of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) completed their graduation and received the degree during the virtual convocation on Friday.

Addressing the students, Dr Arvind Krishna Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IBM said that the propensity to learn throughout our life and not one's intellect, not degree, nor even experience, that determines success. "Being insatiably curious will give you fuel you need to learn how to learn throughout your life," he said.