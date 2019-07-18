IIMB to host Vista 2019

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) will host the annual international business summit 'Vista 2019' from July 26 to 28.

The theme of the summit is ‘Command, Conquer, Captivate’. The focus of the event is on the importance of visionary leadership to the success of businesses around the world.

The summit includes six-speaker sessions, panel discussions, over 20 events, and eight workshops. Various areas, including consulting, marketing, data analytics, finance and general management with practical takeaways in terms of skills and knowledge for the contemporary aspiring business executive will be covered.

The meet at IIMB's campus is expected to see over 20,000 footfall from more than 100 institutions.

Co-founder of Infosys N R Narayana Murthy, Country Director for Google Cloud India Nitin Bawankule, Chairman and MD of Nestle India Suresh Narayanan and Chief Executive Officer of Akshaya Patra Foundation Shridhar Venkat are the speakers at the event.