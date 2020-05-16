IIMB's flagship startup programme goes online

NSRCEL, the startup hub incubation centre at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), has taken its flagship programme Launchpad online in the wake of the lockdown.

Starting May 4, NSRCEL selected 31 ventures out of the 280 applications it had received for the two-month-long programme. This programme was previously run offline for 13 cohorts and this is the first online edition. So far, over 400 startups have been part of this pre-incubation programme at the NSRCEL, the IIMB stated in a press release.

The 14th cohort of Launchpad has startups from industries such as fintech, ed-tech, agri-tech, SaaS, FMCG, cyber-tech and e-commerce from across India.

Launchpad is designed to provide rigorous monitoring, one-on-one mentoring, workshops and networking sessions via video conference. Startups are given exclusive access to workshops on finding their first 100 customers, communication, business model canvas among others, all specially designed for an early-stage startup to be pitch-ready. At the end of the two months, these ventures will be provided an opportunity to pitch for incubation, the release added.

This cohort of entrepreneurs is a blend of first-time entrepreneurs, women founders and student-led startups, the release said.