IISc gets Rs 105 crore to set up public health centre on campus

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, on Thursday entered into an MoU with Ajit Isaac, founder and chairman of Quess Corp, and Sarah Isaac to establish a centre for public health at the IISc campus. The Isaac family has committed a sum of Rs 105 crore towards setting up the centre.

The centre, which will be named the Isaac Centre for Public Health (ICPH), will be part of the soon-to-be-established postgraduate medical school.

ICPH will be operational by 2024 and is expected to encourage aspirants to pursue careers in clinical research to develop new treatments and healthcare solutions driven by a bench-to-bedside philosophy.

It will offer dual degree programmes like Master of Public Health (MPH)-PhD (five to six years) and Master of Public Health (MPH)-MTech Research (three years). The student intake will be about 10 per year with a steady state student population of about 40 over time.

On the collaboration, philanthropist and entrepreneur Ajit Isaac said: “The pandemic has exposed the lacuna in the public health system, which need to be addressed systematically.

"A strong nation is not only built on education and employment, but good, sound public health. The onus of building a healthier future cannot lie with the government alone, and I am glad to have the opportunity to work alongside IISc.”

The proposed centre will be located in the IISc Medical School’s Academic and Research Block and will span one floor spread over 27,000 sq ft. The centre will be equipped with research labs and computational facilities to cater to academic and research programmes.

Check out latest DH videos here