IISc, private firm to develop plastic packaging from waste

IISc, private firm to make plastic packaging from waste

A recyclable material with elastic properties will be developed and PET bottle caps that are made from 100% recyclable plastic will be strengthened, under the partnership

R Krishnakumar
R Krishnakumar, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 05 2022, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 14:19 ist

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is set to collaborate with rigid plastic packaging company Manjushree Technopack Ltd (MTL) to develop sustainable plastic packaging solutions.

As part of the partnership, the IISc will set up a centre of excellence to upcycle and recycle thermoplastics that are used in a range of products — from soft drink bottles to washing tablets — to turn waste into plastic packaging, which also allows repeated recycling.

A recyclable material with elastic properties will be developed and PET bottle caps that are made from 100 per cent recyclable plastic will be strengthened, under the partnership. The Memorandum of Understanding envisions a replacement of non-recyclable plastic materials with recyclable mono-layer materials, which would also ensure cheaper transport and reduced breakage and damage.

The collaboration is also aimed at replacement of cardboard-based packaging with foamed polyolefins (synthetic polymers) that offer improved thermal insulation and weight reduction, a statement from MTL, a leading PET bottle and preform manufacturing company, said.

Thimmaiah Napanda, MD and CEO of MTL, said the collaboration would enable the company to explore the opportunities in existing technologies developed by IISc in the polymer segment.

“We intend to benchmark carbon footprints in the process and recycling aspects for various materials in rigid packaging, with the IISc,” he said.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
IISc
plastic
sustainability

