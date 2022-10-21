IISc studies allegations after putting animal experiments on hold

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is preparing an official response to an expert report that cited “deficiencies” in its Central Animal Facility (CAF).

Findings in an inspection report on the facility, initiated by the Committee for the Purpose of Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CPCSEA), have led to a temporary suspension of experiments conducted on animals housed in CAF.

The CPCSEA is constituted under the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. An IISc official told DH that all queries raised by the CPCSEA were addressable and the responses would be conveyed in a few days.

Prof Usha Vijayaraghavan, dean, Division of Biological Sciences and Chairperson, Institutional Animal Ethics Committee (IAEC), suspended all animal experimentation in CAF until further notice, through a communication dated October 13.

Inspection report

A letter dated September 28 addressed to IAEC chairperson S K Dutta, member-secretary, CPCSEA, said a two-member panel was nominated to conduct an external inspection of the facility. Later, one of the members withdrew from the inspection. A source close to the development said certain shortcomings in CAF were cited in the report, submitted by the other member, without divulging its contents.

“The CPCSEA’s intervention came after allegations about mismanagement, including about culling of animals and appointment of inexperienced staff,” the source told DH.

The IISc confirmed the external expert’s visit to CAF and said some of the points raised were suggestions and “miscommunication” could have led to some. “All points in the letter from CPCSEA are being examined; none pertain to animal health, animal care or animal experimentation at CAF,” the IISc official told DH.

Responding to charges related to the recruitment of staff, the official said personnel in every domain were well-trained and their training was being regularly updated. “There are several full-time staff, including four veterinarians, to take care of animals at CAF,” the official said.

CAF, established in 1971, is used by researchers in the biological sciences division in areas including microbiology, biochemistry, cell biology, reproductive biology, immunology, virology and cancer biology. It houses 8,000 to 9,000 animals, including more than 7,000 mice, 1,000-1,200 rats and 50-60 rabbits.