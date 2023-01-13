IIT Hyderabad experts in Bengaluru to study metro pillar collapse

A team of professors from the civil engineering department of IIT Hyderabad arrived in Bengaluru on Friday to examine and study structural faults at the under-construction metro pier that buckled and killed a woman and her infant son in HBR Layout early Tuesday.

Bengaluru City Police, which is investigating the cause of death, decided to rope in the experts for the case.

"Two professors of IIT Hyderabad arrived in the city on Friday to study the site and give us a report. They consented to do so as soon as we wrote to them," a top Bengaluru City Police officer confirmed to DH.

Earlier, IISc had been asked to probe the structural flaws and submit a report. But the top rung of the Bengaluru Police requested IISc experts to put their study on hold and handed over the task to the IIT Hyderabad team.